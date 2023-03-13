The Debut of Recurring Characters in ‘The Simpsons’

Teemu_V put together a nostalgic hour-long, chronological compilation featuring every recurring character’s debut in The Simpsons.
This is ordered chronologically by the production order, which is why it differs a little from the order the episodes were originally broadcast.
The video starts with the individual members of the family and then branches out further and further. The list includes Krusty the Clown, Moe Szyslak, Barney Gumble, Milhouse Van Houten, Comic Book Guy, Sideshow Bob, Ned Flanders, and Groundskeeper Willie, just to name a few.
via Boing Boing