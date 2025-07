Famous Phrases From ‘The Simpsons’ Translated Into Nine Different Languages

MrNostalgik put together several amusing compilations featuring famous phrases from The Simpsons with the original English phrase and its translation into nine different languages. Included are Homer’s iconic “Doh”, Marge‘s famous “Hmmm”, and Bart‘s inimitable “Ay Caramba”.

(Translated) Famous Quotes from The Simpsons in Different Dubbings

