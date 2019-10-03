An Adorable Stop-Motion Animation About a Silly Wizard Who Only Knows Spells That Turn Things Into Ducks

In an adorable stop motion animation by Terry Ibele and voiced by Davey Swatpaz, a round little wizard bemoans the fact that he only knows spells that turn everything around him into ducks. No matter what iteration he uttered, a yellow duckling appeared in its place. After the third spell, the wizard just gave up and called for the ducklings to take a walk with him.

Hi there! I’m a wizard, but I only know dumb spells about ducks…

Here’s some behind the scenes footage showing how Ibele made the film.

via The Awesomer