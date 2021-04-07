The Serene Life of Immaculate Furniture Is Disrupted by Restless Menial Objects in a Compelling 3D Animation

“The Revolt” by Six N. Five is a compelling 3D animation that depicts how the serene and immaculate life of showcased modern furniture can be easily disrupted by the less attractive, functional, and menial objects who become restless within their hiding places inside the home. When these objects burst from their captivity, they create as much chaos as possible to make themselves known.

Objects that inhabit every house, purely functional or that simply clash with the aesthetic pretension of the environment. Used and left aside, hidden, concealed, disguised, made invisible, as if they were shameful. These are the ones who break into the aseptic landscape and take it by storm. A blow worthy of a class struggle, where a useful minority rebels against pretension and sets out to tear down its symbols.

via Vimeo Staff Picks