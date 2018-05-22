Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

How the Quest to Over-Achieve Can Lead to an Unintentional But Inevitable Sense of Failure

by at on

A sanguine animation by the insightful School of Life addresses the problem with over-achievement, specifically the depression that hits once a goal is reached. For the over-achiever, it’s the action of getting things done rather than the result and upon completion, a sense of unintentional but inevitable failure can set in.

In other words, over-achievers are trying to solve a range of psychological problems through material or worldly means. …Because success is the moment when over-achievers are likely to notice the doomed nature of their ambition, it is a particularly troubling and dangerous eventuality. …At exactly the point when their work is acclaimed or finds its audience, over-achievers are at risk of severe breakdown.


Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP