A Visual Narration of an Inspiring Stephen Hawking Speech That Pays Heartfelt Tribute to His Memory

John D. Boswell aka “Melodysheep“ has paid heartfelt tribute to the late Stephen Hawking with “The Preciousness of Time“, a visual narration one of the physicist’s most truly inspiring speeches. Using a the words from that speech, titled “It Can Be Done“, Boswell provided mesmerizing images that both recalled Hawking’s physical life on Earth and projected the vast travel of his brilliant mind.

“Inspiring” is a word that gets thrown around a lot, but Stephen Hawking was truly that – the Einstein of our time. This is my tribute to his life and his message.