Montana musician Dan Dubuque (previously) performed an incredibly vivid cover of The Pixies‘ classic anthem “Where Is My Mind” on his gorgeous Weissenborn slide guitar while perched on a chair in his favorite spot outdoors. Dubuque addressed each part perfectly, including the short lyrical yells at the top and bottom of the song.

For Kim Deal, Joey Santiago, David Lovering, and Black Francis. The Pixies kick ass