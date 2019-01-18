Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

How Pixar Creates Emotional Obstacles That Lead to Pivotal Moments of Character Self-Realization

by at on

In a nostalgic video essay, Debra Minoff and Susannah McCullough of The Take offer insight into the “Pixar Moment” that makes everyone cry. This technique essentially reflects the way Pixar creates ideological obstacles that lead to pivotal junctions of self-realization, which frees them once the challenge is conquered. To further discuss the point, Minoff and McCullough show scenes from three films Ratatouille, Up and Toy Story.

In almost every Pixar film there’s a moment. It’s the scene you remember years later when you cried or laughed like a child. These these moments make us forget we’re watching a movie for a few seconds. At least were part of the story, but what is the Pixar moment?…characters usually have a preconceived notion about themselves, others or the world. The story slowly tears down that falsehood so the characters can grow and learn.




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid Hosting offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/mo. It includes email, Jetpack Premium and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP