‘The Office’ Cast Reunites as Their Younger Selves in the Children’s Book ‘A Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary’

In celebration of the 15th Anniversary of The Office, author Robb Pearlman, illustrator Melanie Demmer and publisher Little, Brown Young Readers have released “The Office: A Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary”, a wonderful tale that brings all the regular characters together again, but at a younger age. Michael Scott is still the inept, but well-intentioned leader that he was in the series and still has a little trouble asking for help.

Michael Scott is Line Leader at Dunder Mifflin Elementary! It’s a very big job, but Michael is sure he can live up to the “World’s Best Line Leader” title printed on his water bottle. There’s just one problem–Michael doesn’t know how to lead the line. …The story will introduce The Office to a whole new generation and will teach them that everyone needs to ask for help sometimes. Even Line Leaders.