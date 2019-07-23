How the Unseen Documentary Filmmakers Helped Further the Comedic Narrative of ‘The Office’

Video essayist Jesse Tribble takes an interesting look at the unseen filmmakers who were ever-present in The Office and how their presence helped to further the emotional narrative of the office. Without these filmmakers present, neither Jim nor any other character would have reason to repeatedly look directly into the camera, which played a large part in enhancing the show’s comedic value. The filmmakers were very much a part of the show. Their invisibility and their overall presence became an additional character into which other characters seamlessly fed.

The more I watch The Office, the more I pick up on subtle dynamics between the camera and the characters: movement, framing, and of course looking at the camera. This is just a small fraction of the show’s cinematography.