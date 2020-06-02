Former Aeronautical Engineer Fills Notebooks With Detailed Sketches of His Ongoing World Travels

In 2018 we wrote about former aeronautical engineer José Naranja who quit his job to travel the world. While doing so, he kept beautifully detailed sketchbooks that documented his time in each city, despite never having drawn artistically before.
Since that time, Naranja has published another volume of sketches entitled “The Nautilus Manuscript”. This collection features illustrations of Naranja’s travels around the world and within his own imagination.
The facsimile collects copies of my notebook pages from 2015 to 2019. Notes, ideas, memories, experiences, and difficult to catalog stuff fill the pages. Many of these spreads can be seen in the draft or finished during my posts on Instagram. It’s written mostly in Spanish and some pages in English. All full visual.