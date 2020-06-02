Former Aeronautical Engineer Fills Notebooks With Detailed Sketches of His Ongoing World Travels

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In 2018 we wrote about former aeronautical engineer José Naranja who quit his job to travel the world. While doing so, he kept beautifully detailed sketchbooks that documented his time in each city, despite never having drawn artistically before.

Since that time, Naranja has published another volume of sketches entitled “The Nautilus Manuscript”. This collection features illustrations of Naranja’s travels around the world and within his own imagination.