An Indecisive Cat Hisses at Her Human’s Outstretch Hand, Noisily Licks the Fingers and Hisses Again

A hilariously indecisive long-haired cat named Marfa was minding her own business when her well-meaning human stealthily came up upon her and stuck out her fingers. Marfa hissed at the sudden interruption of kitty contemplation then noisily licked at the fingers with a “nom-nom” sound. Once done, however, Marfa began hissing again.
A woman named Serena stated that “this is the most cat thing I’ve ever seen”.
this is the most cat thing ive ever seen pic.twitter.com/EXrVuNfhog
— ?????? ? (@disharryland) October 16, 2019
Marfa is quite the noisy one, as demonstrated in a series of videos posted by her human.
via Serena