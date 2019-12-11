Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

An Indecisive Cat Hisses at Her Human’s Outstretch Hand, Noisily Licks the Fingers and Hisses Again

by on

A hilariously indecisive long-haired cat named Marfa was minding her own business when her well-meaning human stealthily came up upon her and stuck out her fingers. Marfa hissed at the sudden interruption of kitty contemplation then noisily licked at the fingers with a “nom-nom” sound. Once done, however, Marfa began hissing again.

A woman named Serena stated that “this is the most cat thing I’ve ever seen”.

Marfa is quite the noisy one, as demonstrated in a series of videos posted by her human.

via Serena

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved