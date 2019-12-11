An Indecisive Cat Hisses at Her Human’s Outstretch Hand, Noisily Licks the Fingers and Hisses Again

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A hilariously indecisive long-haired cat named Marfa was minding her own business when her well-meaning human stealthily came up upon her and stuck out her fingers. Marfa hissed at the sudden interruption of kitty contemplation then noisily licked at the fingers with a “nom-nom” sound. Once done, however, Marfa began hissing again.

A woman named Serena stated that “this is the most cat thing I’ve ever seen”.

this is the most cat thing ive ever seen pic.twitter.com/EXrVuNfhog — ?????? ? (@disharryland) October 16, 2019

Marfa is quite the noisy one, as demonstrated in a series of videos posted by her human.

via Serena