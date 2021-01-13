Limited Series of Four Paintings From ‘The Mandalorian’ Created in the Iconic Pastoral Style of Thomas Kinkade

Artist Monte Moore of Maverick Arts created a wonderful limited edition series depicting different scenes from The Mandalorian for the Thomas Kincade Collection. Each of the four paintings are done in Kinkade’s iconic pastoral style.
The Mandalorian™ Collection presented by the Thomas Kinkade Studios is a series of Limited Edition Art that captures iconic scenes from each chapter of the Disney+ Star Wars™ live-action series. Each work of art brings beloved characters and stories to life with the luminous techniques the artists of the Thomas Kinkade Studios are known for.
The limited edition series consists of “Child’s Play”, “The Escort”, “The Mudhorn”, and “The Turning Point”.
via Nerdist