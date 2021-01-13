Limited Series of Four Paintings From ‘The Mandalorian’ Created in the Iconic Pastoral Style of Thomas Kinkade

Artist Monte Moore of Maverick Arts created a wonderful limited edition series depicting different scenes from The Mandalorian for the Thomas Kincade Collection. Each of the four paintings are done in Kinkade’s iconic pastoral style.

The Mandalorian™ Collection presented by the Thomas Kinkade Studios is a series of Limited Edition Art that captures iconic scenes from each chapter of the Disney+ Star Wars™ live-action series. Each work of art brings beloved characters and stories to life with the luminous techniques the artists of the Thomas Kinkade Studios are known for.