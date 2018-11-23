Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

‘The Lion King’ Side-by-Side Comparison of Original 1994 Film and 2019 Computer Animated Remake

by at on

Walt Disney Studios has just released a teaser trailer for the 2019 computer-animated remake of their classic 1994 film The Lion King. Madrid motion graphics designer Sowick created a really great side-by-side comparison video showing how the new film matches up with the 1994 original.

Here’s another side-by-side comparison created by IGN comparing shots between the two films.

Here’s the teaser trailer for the new film, which will be released in theaters on July 19, 2019.

From Disney Live Action, director Jon Favreau’s all-new “The Lion King” journeys to the African savanna where a future king must overcome betrayal and tragedy to assume his rightful place on Pride Rock.

View this post on Instagram

Take your place. #TheLionKing

A post shared by Walt Disney Studios (@disneystudios) on



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP