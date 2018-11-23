‘The Lion King’ Side-by-Side Comparison of Original 1994 Film and 2019 Computer Animated Remake

Walt Disney Studios has just released a teaser trailer for the 2019 computer-animated remake of their classic 1994 film The Lion King. Madrid motion graphics designer Sowick created a really great side-by-side comparison video showing how the new film matches up with the 1994 original.
Here’s another side-by-side comparison created by IGN comparing shots between the two films.
Here’s the teaser trailer for the new film, which will be released in theaters on July 19, 2019.
From Disney Live Action, director Jon Favreau’s all-new “The Lion King” journeys to the African savanna where a future king must overcome betrayal and tragedy to assume his rightful place on Pride Rock.