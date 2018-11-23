‘The Lion King’ Side-by-Side Comparison of Original 1994 Film and 2019 Computer Animated Remake

Walt Disney Studios has just released a teaser trailer for the 2019 computer-animated remake of their classic 1994 film The Lion King. Madrid motion graphics designer Sowick created a really great side-by-side comparison video showing how the new film matches up with the 1994 original.

Here’s another side-by-side comparison created by IGN comparing shots between the two films.

Here’s the teaser trailer for the new film, which will be released in theaters on July 19, 2019.