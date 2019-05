On Sunday, May 26, the Sunday that follows the last and final episode of Game of Thrones, HBO will be showing The Last Watch, a two hour documentary by director Jeanie Finlay about the filming of that very episode and more. The documentary spends time with the cast and crew as they say their goodbyes to the magnificent series created by them.

