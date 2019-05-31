A Lonely Older Man Becomes Obsessed With Building a Machine to Relive a Past Moment in ‘The Last Dance’

“The Last Dance” by Chris Keller (previously) is a starkly beautiful, powerful short film that tells the visceral story of an older man named Hugo (Richard Syms). To quell his utter loneliness, Hugo becomes obsessed with building a machine that might someday allow him to relive a specific moment in time from his past. After receiving a drone-delivered letter for his dead wife, Hugo decides that the day and time has come to test out his machine.

“In the not-too-distant future, a lonely old man works on a mysterious project, hoping to relive the not-too-distant past.

The film was mastered in 4K resolution and features special effects work by VFX production house Double Negative (previously).

