The Kiffness Remixes a Rhythmic Crying Cat Into a Catchy Neighborly Tune With More Cowbell

South African musician David Scott of The Kiffness “collaborated” with a rhythmic crying tuxedo cat to create a very catchy tune with neighborly-sounding lyrics and even more cowbell.

Hey friend, I’m just checking in Hey friend, I don’t know where you’ve been Hey friend, won’t you let me in?

Here are the original videos used in the song.