How the DC Comics Villain ‘The Joker’ Has Been Reinvented Numerous Times Over the Years

Nerdstalgic looked at the origins of the iconic DC Comics villain “The Joker”, noting how the character has been reinvented a number of times over the years and the various actors who played the role in both real life and in animation.

This includes Cesar Romero (1960s Batman TV series), Jack Nicholson (1989 Batman), Mark Hamill (Batman: The Animated Series), Heath Ledger (The Dark Knight), Jared Leto (Suicide Squad), Joaquin Phoenix (The Joker), and Barry Keoghan (The Batman).

The Joker is not only Batman’s arch nemesis, but one of the greatest villains ever created in Pop Culture. Through Comic Books, TV Shows, and Movies, The Joker has evolved time and time again.