‘The Hunter’ Cartoon Dog Raps the DMX Song ‘X Gon’ Give It to Ya’ In Memory of the Late Rapper

by on

In memory of rapper DMX, who tragically passed away on April 9, 2021, Mylo the Cat (previously) lengthened a previous video mashup he created that featured the song “X Gon’ Give It to Ya” combined with the classic cartoon dog The Hunter from King Leonardo and His Short Subjects.

The Hunter as DMX rapping classic, “X Gon’ Give It to Ya”. …Can’t believe another one of the all time greats is gone! This is another time where I did the first part of this video a while back, and it was always one of my top favorites, so I felt like this was the one to extend to a full length.

The Hunter DMX

