‘The House of Ghosts’, A Spooky Silent French Film Made in 1908 That Features Modern Film Techniques

The House of Ghosts (“La Maison Ensorcelée”) is a spooky film made in 1908 that features a number of modern techniques for the time period, including jump cuts and stop-motion animation. The film was directed by Segundo de Chomón, an incredibly inventive and pioneering Spanish filmmaker who worked for Pathé Frères for many years.

