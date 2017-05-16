A Family Struggles With Their Kids’ Mutant Powers in Fox’s New Marvel X-Men Series The Gifted

The Gifted is Fox‘s upcoming television show connected to Marvel‘s X-Men series of films. The newly released trailer follows the Strucker family as son Andy (Percy Hynes White) and daughter Lauren (Natalie Alyn Lind) become aware of and learn more about their new mutant powers. This brings unwanted attention from government agents and causes unwanted drama for the Struckers. The Gifted television series is currently set to debut this fall.

