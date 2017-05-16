Laughing Squid

A Family Struggles With Their Kids’ Mutant Powers in Fox’s New Marvel X-Men Series The Gifted

The Gifted is Fox‘s upcoming television show connected to Marvel‘s X-Men series of films. The newly released trailer follows the Strucker family as son Andy (Percy Hynes White) and daughter Lauren (Natalie Alyn Lind) become aware of and learn more about their new mutant powers. This brings unwanted attention from government agents and causes unwanted drama for the Struckers. The Gifted television series is currently set to debut this fall.

Family adventure series THE GIFTED, from 20th Century Fox Television in association with Marvel Television, tells the story of a suburban couple whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.

