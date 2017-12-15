Homeless Youths Talk About the Unique Bond They Share With Their Pit Bulls in ‘The Firmest Friend’

“The Firmest Friend” is a really touching, award-winning documentary about forgotten homeless youths in New York City and the incredibly unique bond they share with their pit bulls, a breed that is often demonized as being vicious. Filmmaker Andrew Fixell sensed a real kinship between misunderstood humans and misunderstood dogs and wanted to share it as far and wide as he could.
“The Firmest Friend” is an award-winning documentary that tells the story of human and canine outsiders finding their way into each other’s lives and giving each other hope where previously there had been none. Most importantly, this film’s intention is twofold:
1) To build awareness of the plight of homeless youths throughout America and
2) To remove the negative stigma that has plagued pit bulls for decades
18 months ago, my documentary, "The Firmest Friend," began its journey through the festival circuit. Now, I'm ready to share my film with you all and hope you can watch and share it as well!https://t.co/Hnod0qY1dV
— TheFirmestFriendFilm (@FirmestFriend) December 10, 2017
