The Forgotten Luxury of Taking a Reflective Moment During the Closing Credits of a Film or Television Show

In a rather thoughtful episode of Everything Is a Remix, host Kirby Ferguson shares why he finds closing credits of a film or television show to be a time of reflective meditation or of quietude in order to catch one’s breath before going back out into a very busy, overwhelming world. He also states that taking an available moment during closing credits is a forgotten luxury in the age of autoplay.

Closing credits can be a brief meditation where you can ponder a mystery,where you can mourn, you can stare into the existential void or you can appreciate how a story has enriched your understanding of life. Closing credits allow us to pause and reflect. You can grow in these moments while the credits scroll past. … In our increasingly fast and noisy culture, closing credits offer a brief respite.