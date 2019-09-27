An Amusing Blooper Reel Featuring the Puppets of Jim Henson’s ‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’

The Henson Company in collaboration with Netflix, has released a really amusing blooper reel from the set of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (previously), the prequel series to the late Jim Henson‘s visionary 1982 film The Dark Crystal. The puppets quite hilariously flubbed their lines, missed their marks, looked the wrong way, sung under their respective breaths and just acted silly during different scenes.
— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) September 25, 2019