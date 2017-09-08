Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse Fight for Electrical Dominance in ‘The Current War’

The Current War takes on the fascinating era of the late 19th century when competing electric power transmission systems were being developed, most notably by Thomas Edison (Benedict Cumberbatch) , George Westinghouse (Michael Shannon) and Nikola Tesla (Nicholas Hoult). The fierce rivalry between the various systems turned into an ugly media war, in which a great deal of money, reputations and lives were lost. The film is scheduled for release in December 2017.
THE CURRENT WAR is the epic story of the cutthroat competition between the greatest inventors of the industrial age over whose electrical system would power the new century. Backed by J.P. Morgan, Edison dazzles the world by lighting Manhattan. But Westinghouse, aided by Nikola Tesla, has seen fatal flaws in Edison’s direct current design. Igniting a war of currents, Westinghouse and Tesla bet everything on risky and dangerous alternating current.
Official Trailer for #TheCurrentWar Arrives TOMORROW @WIRED#BenedictCumberbatch #MichaelShannon @NicholasHoult pic.twitter.com/Hzkrnwa0N7
— The Current War (@CurrentWarFilm) September 7, 2017