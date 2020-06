Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Engineer James Cochrane, aka bd594, has created “The Conflicted Candle”, a hilariously ingenious automated contraption that repeatedly lights a candle then extinguishes the flame approximately 12 seconds later.

To Light, or Not to Light, that is the question

Cochrane based the design on his previous contraption, “The World’s First Useless Candle”.

