Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

While visiting the wonderful city of Asheville, North Carolina, both Scott and I came across The Buskits, a pair of young musical brothers named Andrew and Kyle Hernandez, who perform popular songs on guitar and keep the beat with percussion at their feet for the crowds that gather on Congress Street.

Andrew (9) and Kyle (7) are brothers. They started studying music notation at the early age of four. You can find them performing their favorite duets in downtown Asheville, NC.