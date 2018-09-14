Laughing Squid

The Bill Murray Stories, A Candid Film About How the Legendary Actor Randomly Drops In on Regular Life

In the documentary The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man, director Tommy Avallone takes a candid look at the legendary actor and his uncanny ability to randomly drop in and seamlessly insert himself into other people’s lives. This wonderful ad-hoc habit of his is the stuff of urban legends, sometimes legends are real.

Featuring rare and never-before seen footage of the comedic icon participating in stories previously presumed to be urban legend. Whether it be singing karaoke late at night with strangers or crashing a kickball game in the middle of the afternoon, Bill Murray lives in the moment and by doing so, creates magic with real people.

