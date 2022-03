Detailed Wooden Automatons of The Beatles in Motion

Artist Daniel Bennan created a really wonderful series of wooden automata that depicts each distinctive member of The Beatles walking across Abbey Road. Each piece is beautifully hand-carved and moves in synch with the others using hidden gears.

Bennan also crafted a separate automaton of them playing their instruments á la their first US performance on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1964.

