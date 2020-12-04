The Beatles’ 1965 Demo for ‘Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)’ With a George Harrison Sitar Intro

Beatles Bootlegs shared an amazing clip of the original audio from The Beatles‘s 1965 demo for their iconic song “Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)”. The demo features a pretty badass sitar intro by George Harrison. Harrison was incredibly influential in introducing the instrument to popular music and even helped to pave the way for “Raga Rock” through his close relationship with Ravi Shankar, as demonstrated with this song.

Here’s the original version of the song, which features an intro on guitar.

Here’s the original version of the song with the vocals isolated.

