A Guitar Medley of Songs by The Beatles Played in the Distinctive Style of 1990s Grunge

British musician Bloxsy performed a creative guitar medley of classic songs by The Beatles, musically reimagining each in the style of 1990s grunge bands while wearing a flannel shirt. Not only did he reinterpret the songs according to the theme but the titles as well. For example “Day Tripper” became “Day Junkhead”, “Taxman” became “Flow Man”, and “Norwegian Wood” became “Oregon Wood”.

Basically, playing Beatles songs in a grungey rock style. The Beatles were a huge influence on the likes of Nirvana and Soundgarden, so in a way it kind of works. Sound wise I was going for a ‘Bleach’ type production sound but I think it probably came out more like Soundgarden than Nirvana.

