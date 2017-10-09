Laughing Squid

Irish Band Uses the Facebook Live Delay to Create a Complex, Mesmerizing Looping Music Video

Irish band The Academic brilliantly took advantage of the short delay that occurs before any Facebook Live event actually goes live in order to create a complex, multi-layered looping music video for their song “Bear Claws. As the video progressed, the band progressively added more instruments to the loop, creating a rather mesmerizing effect.

We rearranged each instrument on “Bear Claws” to fit Facebook Live’s delay, with each loop getting more complex, adding instruments, rhythms, and melodies. Additionally, by projecting the video live from a soundstage we created an infinite tunnel consisting of all the previously recorded loops.

