A Hilarious Over the Top Fireworks Safety Video by Bryan Wilson, The Texas Law Hawk

by at on

Fort Worth, Texas criminal defense attorney Bryan E. Wilson (a.k.a. “The Texas Law Hawk“) has created a hilarious, over the top fireworks safety video for all of the Fourth of July festivities that will be going down this week.

Fireworks Safety Video by Bryan Wilson the Texas Law Hawk


