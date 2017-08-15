Beautiful Tentacled Jellyfish Sculptures Formed Out of Colorful Melted Glass

Italian sculptor Daniela Forti has created an absolutely gorgeous line of beautiful tentacled jellyfish sculptures made out of colorful dripped glass that’s been put through a specific fusion process that alters the molecular structure. These ethereal sculptures are available for purchase through Artemest.

…completely hand-made using the vetrofusione technique, where the glass is exposed to temperatures so high that they alter its molecular process, changing its shape and creating a new form.

