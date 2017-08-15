Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Beautiful Tentacled Jellyfish Sculptures Formed Out of Colorful Melted Glass

by at on

Imperiale

Italian sculptor Daniela Forti has created an absolutely gorgeous line of beautiful tentacled jellyfish sculptures made out of colorful dripped glass that’s been put through a specific fusion process that alters the molecular structure. These ethereal sculptures are available for purchase through Artemest.

…completely hand-made using the vetrofusione technique, where the glass is exposed to temperatures so high that they alter its molecular process, changing its shape and creating a new form.

anemone

stella-pop

stella rossa

fiore-blu

photos by Daniela Forti

via Colossal

More posts about: Art

Related Laughing Squid Posts






Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.
Back to Top of Blog
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved. Privacy Policy