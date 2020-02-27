Adorably Tiny Tent Kit for Transporting a Pet Hedgehog

SOLCION, a Japanese company that focuses on new projects, has introduced the Hedgehog carry house, an incredibly adorable tiny tent kit that is made specifically for transporting one’s beloved pet hedgehog safely around town. This tent, which is made of heavy-duty cotton canvas and interior polypropylene inserts, assembles easily and zips close. It also has a convenient shoulder strap that makes said transportation a breeze. When it’s no longer needed, it folds down for convenient storage.

A portable, tent-shaped house. It was designed by a female creator who actually owns a hedgehog, and is a product packed with her commitment to pets. You can usually put it in a cage and use it as a bed for a hedgehog. With windows that can be opened and closed, you can always see the situation. At the hospital, you can use the hedgehog as a carry bag with the attached shoulder strap. When you don’t use it, you can fold it up and it’s not bulky.

This project first appeared on the Japanese fundraising site Ready For.

via SoraNews24