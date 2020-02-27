Laughing Squid

Adorably Tiny Tent Kit for Transporting a Pet Hedgehog

Hedgehog Tent Outdoors

SOLCION, a Japanese company that focuses on new projects, has introduced the Hedgehog carry house, an incredibly adorable tiny tent kit that is made specifically for transporting one’s beloved pet hedgehog safely around town. This tent, which is made of heavy-duty cotton canvas and interior polypropylene inserts, assembles easily and zips close. It also has a convenient shoulder strap that makes said transportation a breeze. When it’s no longer needed, it folds down for convenient storage.

A portable, tent-shaped house. It was designed by a female creator who actually owns a hedgehog, and is a product packed with her commitment to pets. You can usually put it in a cage and use it as a bed for a hedgehog. With windows that can be opened and closed, you can always see the situation. At the hospital, you can use the hedgehog as a carry bag with the attached shoulder strap. When you don’t use it, you can fold it up and it’s not bulky.

This project first appeared on the Japanese fundraising site Ready For.

Hedgehog Carry House Alarm

Hedgehog Carry House Built

Hedgehog Carry House Carrying

Hedgehog Carry House Folded

Hedgehog Carry House How To

Hedgehog Carry House Open Close

Hedgehog Carry House Open

Hedgehog Carry House Package

via SoraNews24


