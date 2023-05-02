Teeny Tiny Tenrec Takes Dust Bath in a Teeny Tiny Tub

A teeny tiny tenrec named Briar took a satisfying dust bath in a teeny tiny bathtub at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Briar the tenrec taking a bath!

Tenrecs are small mammals from Madagascar that resemble other small mammals, such as hedgehogs, opossums, rats, and mice, but are completely unrelated. Briar is a Lesser hedgehog tenrec, meaning that he is built more like a hedgehog than others in the tenrec family and rolls into a ball, like hedgehogs, when threatened.

