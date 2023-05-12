An Animated Tenacious D Hilariously Sings About Video Games While Being Featured Inside Video Games

The always-entertaining Tenacious D have released a hilarious animated music video for their song “Video Games”. The inimitable Jack Black, who was represented with bulging eyes and a big beard, sang about not playing these games anymore while being featured inside a number of distinctive video games. Black’s famously quiet and talented musical partner Kyle Gass found himself at the mercy of either Black and/or the villains from these games.
I don’t play video games no more
Never play video games except for a little bit of “God of War:
I never play video games
Maybe once in a while
A little bit of Fallout 4 but that’s okay
Not right now I got things to do
Cause I don’t play video games no more
Never play video games but a Red Dead Redemption 2
that is not a game it’s an incredible chat…
The video was conceived by Chris O’Neill and directed by animator Adam Paloian.