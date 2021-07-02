Tenacious D Performs Fantastically Ridiculous Covers of The Beatles to Benefit Doctors Without Borders

Musicians Jack Black and Kyle Gass, collectively known as Tenacious D, performed a fantastically ridiculous cover of The Beatles’ classic songs “You Never Give Me Your Money” and “The End”.

The video was directed by JablinskiGames editor Taylor Stephens and features the pair in a variety of unusual situations and quite interesting costumes. The songs are available for pre-order on vinyl with proceeds benefitting the work of Doctors Without Borders.