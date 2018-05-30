An Incredibly Soothing Ten Hour Oceanscape Featuring Amazing Creatures of the Sea

BBC Earth has partnered with OceanX Media to provide a beautifully soothing ten hour loop of open ocean footage that features undersea creatures of all types of species, shape and sizes.

Be wowed by the brilliant hues of our blue planet and the incredible animals that live there with this 10 hour loop.

This wonderful collaboration is part of the Our Blue Planet project, which is looking to get 1 billion people talking about protecting our shared oceans globally.