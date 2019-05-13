Teens Attempt to Successfully Dial a Rotary Telephone

A couple of 17 year old boys who have not only never seen, let alone used a rotary phone in during their short lives, were challenged by adults who gave them four minutes to figure out how it works. The teens gave it their best, with encouragement from the adults. After several attempts, the boys correctly deduced how to use the dial on an old-school pulse-driven telephone just before the end of their time limit.

via Neatorama