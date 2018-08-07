Laughing Squid

TEDx Presenter Hypnotizes the Audience to Test Whether or Not the Power of Suggestion Works

While speaking at a 2016 TEDxQueensSU event, hypnotist and filmmaker Albert Nerenberg offered an amusing presentation that tested whether or not the highly controversial subject of hypnotism is actually real. As a novel way to prove his point, Nerenberg put out several suggestions to the audience and then asked them to raise their hands in accordance with what they felt. He then invited several of those who raised their hands to participate in a second experiment, while explaining what was taking place.

Most people think hypnosis is some kind of trick. Religion calls it sinful. Science has questioned its very existence. Hypnotist, Laughologist and acclaimed Filmmaker Albert Nerenberg, (Laughology, You Are What You Act) asks: What happens if you run a series of standard hypnotic inductions on a large crowd such as the audience at TEDXQueens.

