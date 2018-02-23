Food Labels Revealed, A Fascinating Podcast About What Really Goes Into Processed Food

Food Labels Revealed is a fascinating podcast that takes a deep dive into the readily available processed food, what consumers expect from them and what unexpected surprises await within each bite. Conceived by retired food scientist and avowed vegan Mel Weinstein (who is Scott Beale’s uncle), the podcast provides really useful information in revealing what exactly goes into processed food and how these ingredients can be avoided. Amongst the foods Weinstein has addressed are potato chips, chocolate, ice cream, artificial toppings, frozen pizza infant formula and wine. The podcast is available through iTunes and on Podbean.
