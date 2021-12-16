Ted Lasso’s Mustache Goes Missing in an Amusing Stop Motion Christmas Animation

In an amusing Ted Lasso stop motion animation, the title character’s distinctive and rather defining mustache goes missing at Christmas time.

Ted was made aware of this facial omission by his beloved co-workers from the series. They offer a variety of solutions including the very bushy eyebrows of Roy Kent but nothing feels right and Ted is afraid of scaring his young son Henry when he calls. Ted goes home dejected, but a video chat with all his friends cheers him up enough to make a profound statement about the holidays.

But I realized not having my mustache, it ain’t the end of the world. ‘Cause it’s not about making Christmas perfect for the people you love, it’s the people you love that make Christmas perfect.