A Disquieting Mashup of She Wants Revenge’s ‘Tear You Apart’ With ‘Bela Lugosi’s Dead’ by Bauhaus

RAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHH used DJ Alant’s audio mashup of the She Wants Revenge Song “Tear You Apart” with the iconic Bauhaus song “Bela Lugosi’s Dead” and set to amazing footage of scantily dressed women dancing from the 1960s, completing the disquieting sense of alienation. This mashup was originally created in 2012 and re-edited in 2022.

The original upload was up for nearly 10 years until a copyright claim on some of the clips did it in. Now it’s back and better than ever, with some “new” video and a few tweaks along the way to things I just didn’t like. Enjoy!

Here are the original songs.

via Everlasting Blort