On a powerful episode of the Vanity Fair series Notes on a Scene, Black Panther‘s costume designer Ruth E. Carter broke down a scene from the amazing film where T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) made his entrance into Wakanda.
Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard
Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog PostsPlease note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.