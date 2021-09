Clever Flipbook Animations Made From Tattoos

Phil Berge, a talented tattoo artist at Tatouage Royal in Montreal creates clever flipbook animations from images he’s inked onto his customers and himself. Each animated tattoo requires a storyboard that he sketches out beforehand. Most are traditional animations of dancing, moving, or flying, while at least one (Felix the Cat) behaves more like a zoëtrope.

Tattoo animations

via Boing Boing