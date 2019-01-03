Ohio Tattoo Artist Wants to Make the World a Better Place by Turning Hateful Tattoos Into Beautiful Ink

Beneath the Ink by Minnesota filmmaker Cy Dodson of Triumph Pictures is an incredible portrait of Billy Joe White, a Zanesville, Ohio tattoo artist who has made it his mission to help make the world a better place with ink. Citing his concern about the horrific events that occurred in Charlottesville during 2017 and inspired by his late parents and his kids, White seeks to “erase the hate” by offering his services for free to anyone who wishes to cover up hate-filled tattoos and replace them with beautiful, noble and peaceful images of his own design.

As society’s belief systems are seemingly changing, or even reverting in time, one Ohio artist is challenging his community by saying, “bring me your mistakes”. Inspired by recent events, Billy Joe White and his Red Rose Tattoo Studio are promoting one simple concept…ERASE THE HATE. Beneath the Ink is a timely look at hate and racism in the western foothills of this Appalachian region that reveals heartfelt stories of change and redemption.