Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Toronto Tattoo Artist Defends Her Use of Stick Figure Art

by on

In a very clever parody of an online interview series, comedian Julie Nolke, who traveled back in time to warn her 2019 self about 2020, portrays Pepper Anderson, an inked up Toronto tattoo artist whose entire portfolio consists of stick figures. Despite several questions regarding her distinctive style, Anderson repeatedly insisted that her work was that of true art.

I mean it’s the most simplistic form of the art form is the stick figure it’s what we learned to do as children I think a lot of people have nostalgia.


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved