Two Friends Make It Their Mission to Try the Food of Every Country Without Leaving New York City

TasteBuds NYC is a wonderful online series about a man and his friend who have made it their mission to eat every type of food in the world without ever leaving New York City. They first choose a single cuisine by spinning a wheel, then head out to a restaurant that serves it. The only requirement is that the restaurant is located within one of the five boroughs.

Me and my friend had an idea one day to try the food from every country in the world only in New York City. Every week we’re going to spin a wheel, land on a random country, and then go find their food somewhere in New York City.



Along the way, the pair has become friends with all sorts of people at the restaurants they visit, including owners, employees, and fellow diners. And they recognize the importance of how each place lends itself to the beautiful international mosaic of New York City.

It’s getting emotional. This is the point of the country. It’s like you’re a part of this country. You’re a part of your own country. You bring your culture here. People come. They appreciate it. It’s why we play.

via Waxy.org