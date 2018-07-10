The Creative Cartoon Voices of Tara Strong

Tara Strong, the incredibly talented voice actor who has vocally starred in such classic television cartoons as Rugrats, The Powerpuff Girls, The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle and The Fairly OddParents, welcomed Great Big Story into her studio to show how she does what she does during a recording session. Strong shared how she got the ideas for character voices, the motivations behind them and that time she made a new mother lactate because of her incredibly believable baby voice.

When you’re voice acting, you have to tap into the ability to make something believable without it being there. It’s a completely different art form than on-camera. You have to let the audience feel what it’s like to fall off a cliff without there actually being a cliff. You gotta have to be willing to play around and not afraid to look silly.